Teacher of the Year sexual abuse trial wraps up, judge to decide outcome

The Brief A former Best Academy student testified that she was sexually abused by Abdul Wright, months after he was named Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year in 2016. Wright has pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. A judge, who will make a verdict next week, heard audio recordings in court last Tuesday of Wright repeatedly begging the student’s mother not to pursue legal action.



The criminal trial for a former Minnesota Teacher of the Year accused of sexually abusing his student wrapped up Tuesday, with attorneys on both sides making arguments about the student’s credibility.

What we know:

Abdul Wright was charged with criminal sex conduct last year after the student’s mother told police that her daughter had been sexually abused beginning in January 2017.

The student testified during the trial that Wright — who was named 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year — sexually abused her at least "50 times" over the course of several months and that he sent her explicit photos via Snapchat. She also testified that Wright had her take emergency contraceptives weekly while the sexual abuse was ongoing.

The abuse lasted almost a year and took place inside a classroom at Best Academy in Minneapolis, inside Wright’s car, and at the student’s family apartment, according to court records.

During closing arguments, Wright’s attorneys told the judge the entire story was "fabricated" but prosecutors argued that the student’s testimony was "sincere" and "credible."

Wright has pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct.

The student testified she came forward in 2024 because she "couldn’t carry the burden alone anymore."

"I think that his status and him being Teacher of the Year really was a reason that a lot of people turned a blind eye," Jane Doe said in a recent interview.

The FOX 9 Investigators agreed to refer to the former student as "Jane Doe" to protect her identity since she was a minor at the time and is named in court records as a victim of sexual abuse.

Audio recording reveals confrontation between teacher and family

An audio recording obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators reveals what happened when Jane Doe’s mother confronted Wright about the allegations.

The recordings were played in open court last week.

In an excerpt of the recorded conversation, Wright can be heard begging the family not to pursue legal action and that he had never done anything like that before.

"I thank God this morning when I didn’t have the police at my door, I swear to God I did," Wright said on the recording, which is included in the court file.

What they're saying:

His defense team argued in closing statements that the entire story was "fabricated" and that the student lied, in part, for monetary gain.

The backstory:

The FOX 9 Investigators previously reported how Jane Doe’s father took his concerns about Wright to school leadership and ultimately sought a restraining order.

Jane Doe is now suing Wright alongside his former employer Best Academy and the school’s former leadership. The civil lawsuit claims the Minneapolis charter school "knew or should have known that Wright was a danger to children."

Dig deeper:

Records obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators show two former Best Academy teachers told police Wright sexually assaulted them inside the school several years earlier.

Wright was not charged with a crime in either case.

He resigned from his teaching position at Best Academy in 2012 but was allowed to return to the school shortly afterward, according to personnel records.

What's next:

The judge will decide the outcome of this case since Wright waived his right to a jury trial. A verdict is expected Wednesday Sept. 10.