Teacher charged with harassment after sending 16-year-old images on Snapchat

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The Brief Sutton Thomas Junkermeier, of Lake Lillian, Minnesota, faces three counts of harassment — two being felonies — after he allegedly sent Snapchat messages to a 16-year-old victim. Charges state that the victim's mother discovered the messages that depicted Junkermeier naked, with one saying, "We best not tell anyone about this." Junkermeir has since been placed on leave as a teacher and cross-country coach in the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District.



A teacher in northern Minnesota has been charged with allegedly sending sexual images to a 16-year-old student on Snapchat.

Cross-country coach charged

What we know:

Sutton Thomas Junkermeier, 26, of Lake Lillian, Minnesota, faces three counts of harassment — two being felonies with a victim under age 18.

According to charges filed in Meeker County, on June 24, 2026, law enforcement received a report from the mother of a 16-year-old female concerning receiving explicit images and messages from Junkermeier.

The mother told law enforcement that her daughter was enrolled at the school where he was employed as a teacher.

Dig deeper:

Through an investigation, authorities learned that Sutton had allegedly communicated with the 16-year-old through the social media platform Snapchat, which allows images and messages to be sent back and forth that are then deleted after a short period.

Investigators reviewed the messages sent and found some depicting Junkermeier naked, with some communicating, "We best not tell anyone about this" and "I know last night got a little crazy but let's keep this between us."

On June 26, 2026, a search warrant was executed at Junkermeier’s home, who initially claimed to not know about any inappropriate communications.

However, during questioning, charges state that he admitted that he would, "normally use his phone to communicate with athletes about their sports."

He later admitted that, "he was encouraging [victim] to start running and working out" and that "his penis may have been in a few of the images that were sent."

What's next:

Junkermeir has since been placed on leave as a teacher and cross-country coach in the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15, 2026.