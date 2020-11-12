All clear given after TCF Bank Stadium evacuated during bomb threat investigation

TCF Bank Stadium was evacuated Thursday as law enforcement investigated a bomb threat. The all clear was given around 2:30 p.m.

The University of Minnesota Police Department issued a SAFE-U emergency warning Thursday afternoon asking the public to stay away from the area.

The Gophers are scheduled to host Big 10 rival Iowa at TCF Bank Stadium Friday night. FOX 9 confirmed that the football team was not at the facility at the time of the evacuation.