'Taylor Swift Reporter' job opening available at media company

Writing about Taylor Swift could become an entire job for a journalist seeking new work.

Gannett Co. has put up a job ad for a "Taylor Swift Reporter" to cover "all things Taylor Swift" for USA Today and The Tennessean. It went live Tuesday.

The company pegged the hourly pay for the role as falling in the $21.63-50.87 range.

The job posting indicates the "Taylor Swift Reporter" would have to "capture the excitement around Swift’s ongoing tour and upcoming album release while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career."

Getty Images

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour, her first since before the pandemic, in March with a couple shows in Arizona. The singer has done more than 50 total shows in America and a few in Mexico so far, with more dates – both domestic and international – coming up.

Meanwhile, the re-recorded "Taylor’s Version" of "1989" is slated to drop in late October, something Swift revealed in August. That album, once out, will have been most recently preceded by "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)."

The "You Belong With Me" singer’s effect on pop culture and industries would also fall under the journalist’s purview, according to the Gannett ad.

Her tour has reportedly racked up an eye-popping amount of money from ticket sales so far. Additionally, it has provided an economic boost to tourism, hospitality and other sectors in the cities she has visited, as FOX Business previously reported.

Those who apply to the "Taylor Swift Reporter" job should be an "energetic writer, photographer and social media pro" with half a decade of journalism already under their belt, Gannett said in the listing. A willingness and ability to travel outside the U.S. is also apparently needed.

The company described the job as either a remote one capable of being based out of most states or one in which the writer would work from northern Virginia, where it has its headquarters.

"Are you ready for it? Being essential to our readers means providing the content they crave and we have a blank space with Taylor’s name," Gannett Media Chief Content Officer Kristin Roberts said in a statement to FOX Business.