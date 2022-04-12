Target’s annual car seat trade-in event begins April 18

article

It’s that time of year again.

If you’re looking to get rid of that old baby car seat and are in the market for a new one, look no further. Target is holding its annual car seat trade-in beginning April 18.

Customers will have a chance to trade in their older, damaged or expired car seats for a 20% off coupon on their Target app or at Target.com/circle that can be redeemed for one car seat, stroller or other select baby gear, according to a company announcement.

Materials from the traded-in car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.

"This program is one way we’re working to make it easier for our guests to make and access more sustainable choices, and to drive progress for our sustainability commitments through Target Forward, which includes commitments to eliminate waste," the company said.



Here's how it works:

Bring an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it in the designated box outside the store.

Open your Target App to scan the code on the box. Talk to a Team Member in Guest Services if you need help.

Open your Wallet in the Target App and view "Extra offers" to find your coupon plus more contactless savings.

Click the green checkmark next to the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

Target has taken back 1.7 million old car seats and has recycled 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials since 2016.

Participants can take advantage of the trade-in from April 18-30 and the 20% off coupon is good until May 14, 2022.

FOX 35 Orlando contributed to this report. This story was reported out of Los Angeles.