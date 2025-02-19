Tanker rollover spills 1,500 gallons of salt brine near I-94 in St. Paul

article

The Brief A semi crashing on the Highway 52 ramp to westbound I-94 spilled 1,500 gallons of salt brine on Wednesday morning. The spill made its way into a nearby storm drain following the crash. The ramp was shut down at approximately 10:45 a.m., but reopened again for traffic at 12:15 p.m.



A semi-tanker rollover in St. Paul led to 1,500 gallons of salt brine being spilled and washing down a nearby drain on Wednesday morning.

Tanker rollover spills salt brine

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 10:25 a.m., troopers responded to a semi-tanker rollover on the ramp from northbound Highway 52 to westbound Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

The tanker tipped while on the curve of the ramp, and in the process an estimated 1,500 gallons of salt brine was spilled that then washed down a nearby drain. No fuel was spilled during the crash, authorities say.

The driver of the privately owned vehicle involved suffered minor injuries, and no other vehicles were damaged.

The ramp was shut down at approximately 10:45 a.m., but reopened again for traffic at 12:15 p.m.

What caused the crash?

Dig deeper:

Authorities say that speed and navigating the curve in the ramp led to the crash and spill.