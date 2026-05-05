T.J. Oshie tells Trump Minnesota Wild will win Stanley Cup

The Brief Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that will bring back the Presidential Fitness Test. Former NHL standout T.J. Oshie, on hand for the event, told Trump he's picked the Minnesota Wild to win the Stanley Cup. In the past, the test has included one minute to do as many sit-ups as possible, a shuttle run, a one-mile run, a V-sit and reach and pull-ups.



Donald Trump is bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test, and on Tuesday hosted several figures in the professional and collegiate sports world to make it official.

Professional golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Player were joined by former NHL player T.J. Oshie, and Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden. Trump and Oshie and a friendly back-and-forth about the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

T.J. Oshie tells Trump Wild will win Stanley Cup

What they're saying:

President Trump asked Oshie, "Who’s going to win in hockey?"

Oshie replied, "That’s a tough one. Colorado is the favorite, I like Minnesota though."

Other than the Minnesota Lynx, we haven’t had a professional sports team win a championship since the 1991 Minnesota Twins won the World Series.

The Wild knocked off the Dallas Stars 4-2 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They trail the Colorado Avalanche 1-0 in the Western Conference Semifinals after a 9-6 loss Sunday night.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ball Arena. The Wild needs a win to avoid being down 0-2 as the series shifts to St. Paul on Saturday.

What is the Presidential Fitness test?

Why you should care:

President Trump signed an en executive order on Tuesday to restore the Presidential Fitness Test Award as part of his plan to bring back the longtime program, which most American kids had to do at some point in school.

In the past, the test has included one minute to do as many sit-ups as possible, a shuttle run, a one-mile run, a V-sit and reach and pull-ups.

Timberwolves beat Spurs in Game 1, 104-102

The debate goes on as to whether the Wild or Timberwolves have a better chance to win a championship. The Timberwolves took a 1-0 lead on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Semifinals after a thrilling 104-102 win Monday night.

Anthony Edwards had 18 points in his return from a left knee injury. The Spurs had a chance for a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the shot fell short.

What's next:

Game 2 of the series is set for Wednesday night in San Antonio.