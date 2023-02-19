Expand / Collapse search
'Swarm of Meteors' illuminate Kansas sky

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:30PM
Air and Space
Fox TV Stations

'Swarm of Meteors' spotted over Northwest Kansas

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) office in Goodland, Kansas, captured a "small swarm of meteors" during the early hours of Sunday, February 19. (Credit: NWS Goodland via Storyful)

GOODLAND, Kan. - Residents in northwest Kansas were treated to a special light show Sunday night after meteors whizzed through the sky. 

The National Weather Service's office in Goodland said the video captured a "small swarm of meteors" in the early morning hours. 

The NWS posted the video on its Twitter page showing a batch of meteors and stars traveling in outer space. 

Meanwhile, a small asteroid recently entered the Earth’s atmosphere over western Europe, creating a spectacular sight of a fireball careening across the skies until it made impact in northern France by the English Channel. 

The European Space Agency tweeted that Sar2667, a one-meter [three-foot] meteoroid, also considered a small asteroid, had been detected and was expected to safely strike Earth’s atmosphere over northern France between 3:50-4:03 CET early last Monday morning. 

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 