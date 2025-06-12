Hanover, Minn. manhunt: Deputies looking for man who pointed crossbow at them

article

The Brief Authorities are searching for a man who they say pointed a crossbow at them and escaped. Law enforcement officials say Randy Mathews stepped out of a home, pointed a crossbow at deputies, threatened them, and ran back inside. The incident began over a towing dispute.



The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say threatened deputies while armed with a crossbow in Hanover.

Randy Mathews, 27, is currently at large after escaping authorities. He is described as weighing about 222 pounds and is 6-foot-7-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Hanover crossbow threat

What they're saying:

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 11000 block of Crow Hassan Park Road in Hanover around 3 p.m. on Wednesday for a dispute over a car being towed.

It was at about 4:35 p.m. when deputies say Mathews came out of a home while pointing a crossbow at them. Authorities say Mathews then "made a threat to deputies and then ran back into the house."

Other people in the house then came outside when deputies asked them to, and multiple law enforcement agents set up a perimeter around the home.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant to enter the home and located the crossbow. However, Mathews was not found despite efforts to locate him.

Law enforcement officials are asking the public to call 911 if he is seen.