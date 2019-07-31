Suspect shot by Moose Lake police charged with previously pointing gun at officer

article

Police serving a felony warrant at a mobile home park in Moose Lake, Minnesota shot and injured a person Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said at 4:30 p.m., members of the Carlton County Consolidated Emergency Response Team were serving felony warrants at a home in the Hillside Terraces Mobile Home Park.

According to the BCA, law enforcement deployed a flashbang and got into the home. At one point, one member of the team fired their weapon, hitting the subject of the felony warrant.

The victim of the shooting was identified Wednesday as Shawn Michael Olthoff, 34, of Moose Lake. He is charged with three different felony charges including use of force against an officer, a firearm violation and unlawful firearm possession.

According to a criminal complaint, Olthoff pointed a firearm at an officer who stopped his vehicle.

Law enforcement and paramedics provided medical aid to Olthoff at the scene. He was taken to a hospital in Moose Lake and eventually airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. No one else was injured in the incident.

The BCA is investigating the officer-involved shooting. No dash camera or body camera footage exists in this case.

Wednesday, the BCA identified the officer involved as Moose Lake Sgt. Jason Warnygora, a 14-year veteran of the force. He has been put on administrative leave.