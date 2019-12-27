Suspect arrested after reported assault, kidnapping in Wyoming, Minn.

article

The man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman and driving off with her baby is now in custody, according to the Wyoming Police Department. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest Friday.

According to the Wyoming Police Department, officers responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a woman in distress in a bathroom at the Holiday gas station on Kettle River Boulevard in Wyoming. Authorities learned the woman had been driving on I-35 with her 37-year-old boyfriend, Ben Tietz, from Hinkley when they got into a fight in the car. They stopped at the gas station, where Tietz followed the woman into the bathroom and assaulted her. Tietz then drove off in the woman's car, where the six-month-old baby was still in the backseat. He is the non-custodial father of the child.

In their search, officers found the baby at a home in White Bear Lake. Officials took the mother to a hospital for treatment. Authorities took care of the child until the mother and baby could be reunited.