Summer Impact Corps recruiting full-time help for local nonprofits

For the second year in a row, Summer Impact Corps, a division of AmeriCorps, is looking to recruit 500 Minnesotans to get paid and make a difference in communities statewide by providing services to local nonprofits. Applicants can be as young as 17 years old.

Jobs include:

• Teaching kids reading and math skills

• Helping people experiencing homelessness

• Working on local environmental projects

Candidates are expected to work 35-40 hours a week and will earn $6,600 plus $1,400 for tuition or student loans. They also get free health insurance.

These jobs are in partnership with local nonprofits. Summer Impact Corps pays the wages and the local companies reap the benefits at no cost to them. Nonprofit groups interested in getting involved can apply until April 19th, while people looking for jobs have a bit longer to apply.

"This is truly a win, win," according to Chue Xiong, program director of Summer Impact Corps.

If interested in applying, click here.