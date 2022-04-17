Expand / Collapse search

Suburban Chicago boy saving money for college by working as Easter Bunny

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 3:24PM
FOX 32 Chicago

Kayden Myers, a 7th grader in the Chicago suburb of Marengo, plays the Easter Bunny every spring to make money for college.

MARENGO, Illinois - Suburban Chicago 7th grader Kayden Myers is raising money for college by working as an Easter Bunny every spring.

The Marengo 13-year-old started the gig in 2021. 

"This is my second year I did it and I feel like I did a lot better this year than last year," Myers said.

He said a lot of his friends do not know he works part-time as an Easter Bunny, but that it's rewarding work.

"It feels pretty good, because I've always been pretty good with kids, and it's nice to see the smiles on all the kids faces," he said.

Myers said the biggest challenge is the limited field of view inside the costume.

