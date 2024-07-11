Former St. Paul substitute teacher accused of having sex with student pleads guilty

A former substitute accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student at a St. Paul public charter school entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.

Caitlin Thao, 24, was charged in May with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under the age of 18 while being in a prohibited occupational relationship. She filed a petition to enter a guilty plea to the amended charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court records, the 17-year-old boy told investigators that Thao had sex with him inside an empty middle school classroom that she was substitute teaching in. Leading up to the encounter, he explained they had been talking on messenger apps, and she would buy stuff for him and his friends.

The teenager added Thao later invited him to her place when her husband wasn't home, but he declined.

Charges explained police received a report that a teacher was having a sexual relationship with a student. The school's executive director told them he was aware Thao had pulled the boy from class without reason or the authority to do so, and there had been complaints about Thao’s "inappropriate behavior" with students.

When Thao was asked to meet with one of the school principals, she immediately resigned. Charges said Thao's husband allegedly found out about the sexual encounter and told the victim's mother in early March.

Thao’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10. The plea agreement calls for a stay of execution, and she would also be required to register as a predatory offender and have no contact with the victim, in addition to other terms.