High school students march for action against gun violence in Minneapolis

The Brief High school students took to the streets of Minneapolis calling for more to be done to keep them safe. Protect Minnesota hosted a postcard writing event to send to legislators to address gun violence. Minnesota Republicans and gun rights groups said the focus should be on addressing the root causes of violence.



One week after two children were killed in the mass shooting at Annunciation, multiple events across the metro are mobilizing and calling for action against high-powered weapons.

State Republicans said those organizations are politicizing the grief in the wake of the tragedy.

Calls for change

The backstory:

Last Wednesday’s deadly shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis took the lives of two children and left many others injured.

What they're saying:

A sign with the words "children or guns" could be seen in the group of dozens of high school students marching from Gold Medal Park to the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon. They rallied to send lawmakers a message one week after the mass shooting in their very own community.

"My friend just came up to me and was hyperventilating and grabbing me and I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ She said, ‘My little brother is at Annunciation right now and there’s a gunman there,’ and I just broke down," said Julia Jackson, DeLaSalle High School student.

"Carrying their memory forward not only in grief, but in action. And we will demand the justice this country deserves, a federal ban on assault weapons," said an Annunciation School alumnus.

Governor Tim Walz confirmed he plans to call a special session on gun laws.

GOP response

The other side:

Minnesota GOP Chair Alex Plechash sent FOX 9 this statement:

"Now, Walz and the DFL want to shift blame and pretend they’re offering solutions. Minnesotans see through it. If Walz calls a special session, he and the DFL must be prepared to address the real issues:

1. Mental health support for students and families.

2. Security funding for all schools—public, charter, and nonpublic.

Anything less is just another stunt.

Republicans will continue to fight for real solutions that protect children, support families, and restore trust. Empty political theater from the DFL and their allies like Protect Minnesota won’t make kids safer."