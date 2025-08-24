Stolen vehicle driver wipes out after chase in Ramsey County

article

The Brief A 17-year-old driver crashed into a brick sign outside a business after trying to outrun deputies in Vadnais Heights on Saturday. Deputies say the driver was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. After crashing, the teen tried to run away on foot but gave up after getting blocked by a fence.



Ramsey County crash

What we know:

The pursuit started after deputies spotted the stolen vehicle around 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the Walmart off County Road East in Vadnais Heights.

As the vehicle pulled out of the store parking lot, deputies pursued it headed eastbound on County Road East.

Dig deeper:

In the area of English Street, deputies say the driver went into oncoming traffic. Deputies backed off the pursuit, but continued to follow the driver.

Shortly after, the driver lost control, and crashed into a brick sign in front of Lake Air Metals, which caused it to roll, narrowly missing the building. Deputies tried to block the driver into the vehicle but say he was able to crawl out the passenger side and tried to run away on foot.

Deputies say the driver gave up after getting blocked by a fence near to Tousley Motorsports, where he was arrested.