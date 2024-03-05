Stillwater community television worker remembered after hiking accident

Anders Engstrom grew up going to city council meetings when his dad was the mayor of Afton, so it seems only natural he went into a career highlighting and serving the community with Valley Access Channels in Stillwater, which provides local public programming.

Just 34 years old and newly married, his life was suddenly cut short over the weekend, leaving a gaping hole in the hearts of his loved ones and co-workers.

"(He was) a sensitive guy that cared a lot about people, a great listener...when he was in your company you were the only focus," said co-worker Jordan Simkins.

Around 8:30 on Saturday morning, Hudson Police were called to the area of Lakefront Park for a report of a body in the water. His family tells FOX 9 they believe he was out for a hike when he somehow fell into the water and drowned.

Police believe it was all a tragic accident and no foul play is suspected. His family says preliminary toxicology reports also show no drugs or alcohol was in his system.

Starting with Valley Access Channels nearly 10 years ago, he quickly moved up the ranks to become sports director.

Engstrom was a fixture at everything from sporting events to school board meetings throughout the year and his face became a familiar one with athletic directors, local government officials, and community members alike.

"You could tell he really cared about his job. I mean, the heart and the professionalism he brought to covering our student-athletes was super impressive," said Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski.

Engstrom was extremely talented at his work, but that's not the only thing he will be remembered for.

"You can meet a lot of people who are talented and that's great...but it's harder to find people with character that you just completely trust," said Station Director Greg Piekarski, "His character was always above reproach."