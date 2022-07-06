Stearns County man dies in grain bin accident

A 34-year-old man died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive in a grain bin in Oak Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release they received a call around 2:50 p.m. after a family member found 34-year-old Thomas Holdvogt unresponsive inside a grain bin on Oakland Road.

First responders removed Holdvogt from the grain bin and started lifesaving measures. He was transported to CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, about 10 miles from the scene, and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will be performed as part of the investigation.