Stay home and don't go to your cabin, says northern Minnesota county

Amid the stressful times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be tempting for Minnesotans to want to escape to the cabin. But at least one county up north is advising people to stay put.

Tuesday, the Cook County Board of Commissioners issued a travel advisory advising visitors to stay in their home area or primary residence. Officials say this is due to the county's limited health care infrastructure.

According to the release, Cook County also has one of the highest populations of older adults in the state. Older age groups have been considered more vulnerable to the virus.

Cook County makes up the upper northeast corner of Minnesota and shares a border with Canada. The county is home to the city of Grand Marais as well as the Lutsen Ski Resort.

For those who may have already journeyed up north, Cook County officials are asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those with questions are asked to call Cook County's COVID-19 hotline at (218)387-3668.

Wednesday afternoon, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order, which goes into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m.