A dusting of snow led to more than 100 crashes on Minnesota roads Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, deputies responded to 173 crashes Sunday between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Of those crashes, 30 involved injuries. Luckily, no crashes involved serious injuries or deaths.

43 vehicles spun out or off the road between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.