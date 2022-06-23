Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 10:08 PM CDT until THU 10:45 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
7
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:17 PM CDT until FRI 1:15 AM CDT, Morrison County
Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:54 PM CDT until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:03 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 5:23 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Benton County, Carlton County, Chippewa County, Cook County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Grant County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, Pope County, Sherburne County, Saint Louis County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

State Patrol: 92-year-old driver dead, another critically injured in Highway 282 crash

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Scott County
FOX 9

SAND CREEK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Robbinsdale man is dead after his car caught on fire during a crash in Sand Creek Township Thursday, while a 60-year-old Belle Plaine woman also received life-threatening injuries during the collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 282 and County Road 79. 

Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, 92, was in a Chevy Malibu heading north on County Road 79 when he failed to stop at a stop sign, then crashed into another driver heading west on Highway 282. The Malibu caught on fire after the collision, according to the incident report.

The State Patrol told FOX 9 that one driver was airlifted to a hospital, and the other was taken via ambulance. Rutzen was later pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center. 

Authorities say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.