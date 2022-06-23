State Patrol: 92-year-old driver dead, another critically injured in Highway 282 crash

A Robbinsdale man is dead after his car caught on fire during a crash in Sand Creek Township Thursday, while a 60-year-old Belle Plaine woman also received life-threatening injuries during the collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 282 and County Road 79.

Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, 92, was in a Chevy Malibu heading north on County Road 79 when he failed to stop at a stop sign, then crashed into another driver heading west on Highway 282. The Malibu caught on fire after the collision, according to the incident report.

The State Patrol told FOX 9 that one driver was airlifted to a hospital, and the other was taken via ambulance. Rutzen was later pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Authorities say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.