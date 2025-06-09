Minnesota budget: Lawmakers meet in special session to vote on bills

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers will meet Monday in a special session to pass a two-year budget. Lawmakers have a lot of work to do in 21 hours, including voting on and passing 14 bills. The session starts at 10 a.m. Monday and must wrap up by 7 a.m. Tuesday.



This comes after weeks of back-and-forth and missed deadlines to come to a budget agreement after the regular legislative session ended three weeks ago.

One-day special session: What to expect

Local perspective:

The Minnesota House and Senate will gavel in at 10 a.m. Monday. They have 21 hours to finish their work after Democratic and Republican leaders reached an agreement last week on the bills.

"This bipartisan budget agreement makes thoughtful reductions in state spending while keeping us on track to make Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a child," said Gov. Tim Walz in a statement on Friday. "It is the result of hundreds of hours of good-faith, bipartisan debate on the best ways to improve the health, safety, and wellbeing of Minnesotans. While all sides had to make concessions in order to reach a compromise, I’m grateful to our legislative partners for their collaboration and dedication to moving Minnesota forward."

The 14 bills make up the bulk of the state's $66 billion two-year budget. Here are the bills lawmakers will work on during Monday's special session:

Modifying MinnesotaCare for Undocumented Adults Bill

Health and Human Services Policy and Appropriations Bill

Commerce and Consumer Protection Policy and Appropriations Bill

Human Services Appropriations Bill

Education Policy and Appropriations Bill

Transportation Finance and Policy Bill

Capitol Investment Bill

Taxes and Local Aids Bill

Data Center Bill

Environment and Natural Resources Appropriations Bill

Jobs, Labor, Economic Development Policy and Appropriations Bill

Higher Education Policy and Finance Bill

Energy, Utilities, Environment and Climate Policy and Appropriations Bill

Technical Revisor Corrections Bill

Dig deeper:

One of the most contentious issues with the budget is Republicans' plan to cut MN Care for undocumented adults. So, instead of including that in the health bill, lawmakers have agreed it will be a standalone bill. But the health bill will include language saying the Department of Health gets no funding unless that standalone bill passes.

Compromises and guarantees like that have lawmakers very close to the finish line.

Why you should care:

There is little room for dissension during the special session. Democrats hold a one-vote majority in the Senate and the House is evenly split.

Even if everything goes smoothly, it's going to be a long, marathon day for lawmakers. The special session agreement calls for all work to be done by 7 a.m. Tuesday so the state can avoid sending out more layoff notices to state workers.