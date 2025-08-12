Artists turn State Fair rejection into new works of art

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair is still about a week away, but a new art show is offering a sneak peek of sorts of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. The show features artistic creations that didn't make the cut into the fair's fine arts competition.



They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

But when it comes to some works of art, just being seen can be a victory in and of itself.

Alternative showcase

What we know:

Doug Flanders and Associates near 50th and France is one of two fine arts galleries holding State Fair rejects shows over the next few weeks.

"We love the community gathering and the spirit, and it's kind of a preview to the state fair too and just Minnesotans getting excited for the end of summer," said Syril McNally, gallery director at Douglas Flanders & Associates Fine Arts Gallery.

Not taking no for an answer

The backstory:

McNally says nearly 3,000 artistic creations were submitted to the fair's fine arts competition this year, but only about 340 were accepted, so the gallery decided to hold a show of the rejected art for the second year in a row.

"Just giving people the opportunity that maybe never would have a chance to be in a gallery or wanna be in the gallery. It's just a unique opportunity," said McNally.

McNally says this year's rejected submissions range from explorations of the current political climate to inventive interpretations of iconic staples at the 12 best days of summer.

And even though it's called the Rejects Show, McNally says the quality of the work deserves a blue ribbon.

"It's not about it being bad art. It's about supporting local artists and giving people that took this chance the opportunity to show it," said McNally.

Accessible art

What they're saying:

McNally says after all, art is subjective.

One group's castoff can be another's masterpiece.

"We really hope that people enjoy engaging with local art and understand and keep appreciating how important it is to surround themselves with local art," said McNally.

The Reject Show at Douglas Flanders and Associates will run through Sept. 27.