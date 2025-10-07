St. Peter man arrested, accused of murdering 2 Arizona teens on camping trip

The Brief A 31-year-old St. Peter man was arrested late last week in the May 27 shooting deaths of two teenagers on a camping trip in Arizona. Authorities have identified the suspect as Thomas Henry Brown. He is a 2012 graduate of St. Peter High School.



A 31-year-old St. Peter man was arrested late last week and is facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Arizona earlier this year.

Thomas Brown arrested for double murder

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Henry Brown was arrested after 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark were fatally shot while on a camping trip to Mount Ord in the Tonto National Forrest.

They were found dead on May 27. Authorities say Brown’s DNA was found in one of the victim’s SUV, inside gloves with blood on the outside.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it got several tips from other campers about the incident, including from Brown himself. He told deputies he was camping in the area on May 25 and flying his drone. He wanted to share his footage with law enforcement.

Gustavus Adolphus College connection

What they're saying:

FOX 9 has confirmed that Thomas Brown is the son of Gustavus Adolphus College Athletic Director Tom Brown.

Who is Thomas Brown?

Dig deeper:

Thomas Brown is a 2012 graduate of Saint Peter High School. According to his attorney, he moved to Arizona in 2020. Officials say he was an infantry man in the Minnesota National Guard from October 2013 to December 2022. He was a staff sergeant when he left the Army National Guard.

What's next:

Brown is due in court on Wednesday.