St. Paul's The Happy Gnome to close Sunday after 14 years in business

A popular St. Paul bar is shutting its doors this weekend after 14 years serving customers in the city.

The Happy Gnome announced its last business day will be Sunday, Dec. 22 in a Facebook post Monday.

The business said its lease at 498 Selby Ave. in the Summit-University neighborhood was not renewed after its 14-year run.

“Please stop by this week for one more pint with us!” the company said in the post.