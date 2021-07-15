St. Paul teens injured in personal watercraft crash on northern Minnesota lake
CROSSLAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two teens were injured on a northern Minnesota lake after a collision between two personal watercrafts, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities responded to the crash Saturday around 6:15 p.m. on Rush Lake, which is part of the Whitefish Chain of Lakes near Crosslake.
Officials learned a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from St. Paul, collided into each other on their personal watercrafts. The 16-year-old suffered a potential broken wrist, while the 15-year-old suffered a likely broken ankle.
Both teens were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Last month, a teen died in a jet ski crash on Lake Minnetonka. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled the death accidental. The case is under investigation by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.
