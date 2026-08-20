St. Paul shooting: 14-year-old boy shot, 17-year-old boy arrested
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old boy is in custody related to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy last night in St. Paul, police say.
Teen shot in St. Paul
What we know:
St. Paul police responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to St. John's Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim who had arrived at the hospital.
While speaking with the victim, police learned the victim had been shot on Supornick Lane, a short side street off Maryland Avenue near Hazelwood Street.
Teen arrested
The backstory:
Police say the victim, a 14-year-old boy, had been shot in the leg and is expected to survive his injuries.
Officers say they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet known.
The Source: Information from St. Paul police