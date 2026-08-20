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St. Paul shooting: 14-year-old boy shot, 17-year-old boy arrested

By
FOX 9
St. Paul
Published August 20, 2026 8:26 AM CDT
Published August 20, 2026 8:26 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A 14-year-old shooting victim arrived at St. John's Hospital in St. Paul on Wednesday night.
    • A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting.
    • The circumstances behind the shooting are unclear.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old boy is in custody related to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy last night in St. Paul, police say.

Teen shot in St. Paul

What we know:

St. Paul police responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to St. John's Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim who had arrived at the hospital.

While speaking with the victim, police learned the victim had been shot on Supornick Lane, a short side street off Maryland Avenue near Hazelwood Street.

Teen arrested

The backstory:

Police say the victim, a 14-year-old boy, had been shot in the leg and is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers say they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet known.

The Source: Information from St. Paul police

St. PaulCrime and Public Safety