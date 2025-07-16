St. Paul schools will seek referendum for extra funding in 2026

The Brief Facing a $51.1 million budget shortfall in 2026, the SPPS Board of Education has approved a referendum to go before voters in November. SPPS officials say an approved referendum would generate approximately $37.2 million per year in additional revenue. The estimated additional property tax for a home valued at $289,200 in St. Paul would be approximately $26 per month or $309 per year, according to district estimates.



Saying that state funding levels have not kept pace with the costs of operating its district, St. Paul Public Schools officials have approved a referendum to go before resident voters in November that would increase funding to its budget in the coming years.

SPPS referendum

What we know:

On July 15, SPPS Board of Education members voted 7-0 to place a referendum before voters on Nov. 4, 2025.

When they approved the district’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget in June, officials said they would need to use funding reserves and make cuts to cover a $51.1 million budget shortfall in 2026.

At that time, district officials said they would be exploring the possibility of a referendum.

"Without additional revenue, we face the difficult reality of making substantial cuts to essential programs and staff that our students depend on," board members said in a statement following the decision.

By the numbers:

SPPS officials say an approved referendum would generate approximately $37.2 million per year in additional revenue for the district that would extend for 10 years with annual inflation adjustments.

The estimated additional property tax for a median-valued home in St. Paul – valued at $289,200 – would be approximately $26 per month or $309 per year, according to district estimates.

The district last passed a referendum in 2018.

What they're saying:

"For years, state funding has failed to keep pace with the rising costs of education, creating a significant funding gap for our district. The proposed referendum would help close this funding gap and bring us in line with comparable districts across Minnesota," said a statement provided on behalf of the SPPS Board. "With voter approval, we can maintain our diverse academic programs, retain our dedicated teachers and support staff, and continue providing the comprehensive education that our community values."