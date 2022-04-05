St. Paul schools receive $140k grant to improve walking and biking routes

With schools in session after a potential teacher’s strike was averted, St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) has received a grant for more than $140,000 from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to make it safer for students to walk and bike to school.

"This funding means many more of our students can walk and bike to school safely, improving their health and reducing traffic and air pollution near schools," Sarah Stewart, the Safe Routes to Schools lead for SPPS in a statement. "We are very grateful for these grants and the opportunities they create for our students."

The SPPS Safe Routes to School program examines conditions around schools and conducts projects and activities that work to improve safety and accessibility, and reduce traffic and air pollution near schools. As a result, the programs help make bicycling and walking to safer and more appealing transportation choices, encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle from an early age.

The district will use the funds to develop Safe Routes to School plans for Como Park elementary and high schools, Mississippi Creative Arts School, Nokomis Montessori South Campus and Harding High School.

Funds will also be used to purchase new bikes to upgrade the district’s aging fleet and install bike parking at four elementary schools, including Nokomis South, Como, Crossroads and Bruce Vento elementary schools.

The city of St. Paul was also awarded an additional $500,000 in Safe Routes to School grants, some funding will be used to install safety bump outs along Victoria Avenue near Maxfield Elementary School.