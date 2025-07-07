St. Paul community holds safety meeting after motorized scooter death

The Brief The death of a teenager on a motorized scooter in St Paul last week is prompting action. Kevin Reitmeier, 14, died after the scooter he was on was struck at the intersection of Ohio and George Streets on July 1. Safety tips include wearing a helmet, no passengers and following the rules of the road.



Community members held a meeting to share safety tips for e-bikes, scooters and mopeds for parents and children who live in the neighborhood after a fatal motorized scooter crash.

‘He was a firecracker’

What we know:

For the family of Kevin Reitmeier, their hearts are broken for a young life taken too soon.

"It’s rough. I'm staying busy. Nobody should have to deal with this when it comes to your children," said family member Stacy Schminkey.

'It affects all of us'

The backstory:

The 14-year-old was on a motorized scooter with a 13-year-old friend earlier this month, when their scooter was struck at the intersection of Ohio and George streets in St. Paul.

Reitmeier was pronounced dead at the hospital, while his friend was treated for life threatening injuries.

Police say it appears the two may have run a stop sign prior to the crash.

"The 14-year-old who was killed hits home. I am actually the survivor of a bike accident myself," said Ana Perez, a member of the West Side Boosters.

The organization hosted a community meeting at Neighborhood House to share safety tips for e-bikes, scooters, and mopeds with children and parents who live in the area.

They also handed out helmets free of charge to make sure kids stay safe this summer.

"We want these kids to know they are not invincible. That we care about them. That we want them to live and be old and have grandchildren and have families and have opportunities to do so," said Perez.

‘Any of our kids'

What they're saying:

Reitmeier's loved ones want to make sure no other family has to go through what they have experienced over the last few days.

"No parent should have to do this. No parent should have to make arrangements for the homegoing for their child," said Schminkey.