2 hurt during St. Paul shooting near RiverCentre, police investigation underway

The Brief Two people are reportedly hurt after a shooting outside St. Paul's RiverCentre complex. Authorities say that officers were then able to secure three different scenes — outside Grand Casino Arena, the RiverCentre parking ramp, and outside the Ordway. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.



A police investigation is underway after police say they responded to a shots fired situation at the RiverCentre parking ramp in downtown St. Paul.

Investigation in downtown St. Paul

What we know:

According to St. Paul police, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at the RiverCentre parking ramp.

Officers arriving on scene reported hearing active gunfire in multiple areas. Authorities say that officers were then able to secure three different scenes — outside Grand Casino Arena, the RiverCentre parking ramp, and outside the Ordway.

Two victims, both young adult males, were located suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Dig deeper:

Police say that three possible suspects were taken into custody a short time later.

Investigators are currently working to determine what led to the shooting.

What's next:

The St. paul Police Department says the incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Big picture view:

The RiverCenter complex is a busy area in St. Paul, which is connected to Grand Casino Arena, the home of the Minnesota Wild, and the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. It's also next to the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and across from Saint Paul's Central Library, Science Museum of Minnesota and Rice Park.