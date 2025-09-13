St. Paul police: Woman shot in arm twice, takes herself to hospital

article

The Brief A woman is recovering from two gunshot wounds to her arm after bringing herself to Regions Hospital on Friday night. Police say she reported hearing an argument at a nearby bar before gunfire rang out. No arrests have been made.



What we know:

St. Paul police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of Thomas Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Officers were initially not able to find the victim, but later learned that she "self-transported to Regions Hospital" after the shooting, according to law enforcement officials.

The woman is expected to survive after sustaining two gunshot wounds to her arm.

She reportedly told police she heard an argument coming from a nearby bar before shots were fired.

The woman was shot despite trying to take cover, police say.

The suspected shooter reportedly fled the area before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

Details on the suspected shooter have not been shared.

Authorities have not identified the victim.