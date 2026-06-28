St. Paul missing vulnerable teen found safe: Police

The Brief A 15-year-old non-verbal autistic boy was reported missing on Friday afternoon. In an update on Sunday morning, police say the boy has been located safe.



St. Paul police said a missing 15-year-old non-verbal autistic boy who was last seen Friday evening has been found safe.

Missing teen found safe

The backstory:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing endangered person alert on Sunday for a 15-year-old boy. Authorities say he was reported missing around 1 p.m. Friday in the area of Maryland Avenue East and Arcade Street in St. Paul.

Police received several reported sightings since he was first reported missing, but they had not been able to locate him. The latest information released by authorities says he was last reportedly seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the Metro Transit Blue Line near the Mall of America.

In an update on Sunday morning, the Minnesota BCA said the teen has been located and is safe.

This story has been updated to remove the teen's name and photo.