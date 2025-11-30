Suspect in fatal St. Paul shooting arrested after crashing near crime scene

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department announced one person is dead after a shooting. Police say it happened in the 700 block of North Victoria Street early Sunday morning. Officers say the suspect crashed his vehicle while trying to flee the scene and was arrested.



The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that led to a suspect being arrested after crashing a vehicle.

Fatal shooting suspect arrested after crash

What we know:

Officers say they responded to a shots-fired call at about 1:40 a.m. on Sunday along Victoria Street North near West Minnehaha Avenue.

There they found a man in his early 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Paramedics then pronounced him dead.

Police say the suspect was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle when they arrived. The suspect ended up crashing their vehicle near the intersection of Victoria Street and Englewood Avenue while trying to get away. That suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Big picture view:

Police say it is the 12th homicide of 2025 in the city, compared to 26 the same time in 2024.

What we don't know:

Authorities say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and an official cause of death.

No details on the suspect have been released.