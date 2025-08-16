St. Paul police investigating fatal South Frogtown shooting

The Brief St. Paul police say one person is dead after a shooting in the 300 block of Edmund Avenue in the South Frogtown neighborhood. Footage shows officers searching the area around 4 a.m. on Saturday. More information is expected to be shared by police during a news conference later in the day.



Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in St. Paul.

Fatal South Frogtown shooting in St. Paul

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the 300 block of Edmund Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. for a report of a person who was shot.

Officers then found a man lying in the street who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been announced.

Police say this is the eighth homicide in St. Paul for the year 2025.

What we don't know:

The man's identity and official cause of death are expected to be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner at a later date.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact authorities at 651-266-5650.