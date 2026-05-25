Community gathers on 6th anniversary of George Floyd’s death

The Brief Rise and Remember had three days of programming commemorating six years after George Floyd’s death. The final day ended with a festival and candlelight vigil on Monday. Organizers say the event held on the 6th anniversary was the largest one yet.



Monday marks six years to the day since a former Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd in south Minneapolis.

Three days of activities were held across the city remembering his legacy during the annual Rise and Remember festival.

Recognizing legacy and community

The backstory:

George Floyd was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020. The incident led to global protests, calls for police reform, and ignited a movement fighting for racial justice.

What we know:

It was a celebration at 38th and Chicago on Monday where it all happened six years ago. The final day of Rise and Remember brought the community together for a festival and the evening ended with a candlelight vigil.

Governor Tim Walz stopped by the festival Monday. The community turned the area around George Floyd Square into a block party during the afternoon.

Organizers say more than 90 vendors participated this year. A portion of the live music also paid tribute to Prince.

Rise and Remember activities started over the weekend. There was a symposium and community award raising awareness about the fight for racial justice.

What they're saying:

Family, friends, and people from across the country gathered on the sixth anniversary Monday grieving and remembering George Floyd, but they say they are also celebrating the community and the global movement he helped inspire.

"We want to continue honoring George Floyd’s legacy," said Paris Stevens, George Floyd’s cousin and co-chair of Rise and Remember.

"For the past six years, a lot of people have given — given their time, they volunteer. Everyone has lost someone and everyone felt like they lost George Floyd."

What's next:

Rise and Remember founders say as the City of Minneapolis begins construction in the area next month, and as traffic flows once again, they want to make sure to preserve the memorial at 38th and Chicago. The organization says it is also working toward a permanent memorial.

"I want this space to still be sacred. And throughout the construction process, I want safety for all the people that continue to come here," said Stevens.