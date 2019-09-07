St. Paul police investigate fatal shooting in Battle Creek neighborhood

article

St. Paul police are investigating after a man was fatally shot overnight in the city's Battle Creek neighborhood.

According to police, at about 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on 2100 block of Glenridge Avenue. Police also received numerous 911 calls about the shooting.

When they arrived, officers found evidence of a shooting, but learned the man was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital at the same time as the victim.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made yet. Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 651-266-5650.