Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul police investigate fatal shooting in Battle Creek neighborhood

Published 
News
FOX 9
article

St. Paul police respond to a fatal shooting in the Battle Creek neighborhood on Sept. 7, 2019.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating after a man was fatally shot overnight in the city's Battle Creek neighborhood.

According to police, at about 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on 2100 block of Glenridge Avenue. Police also received numerous 911 calls about the shooting.

St. Paul police give update on fatal shooting Sept. 7, 2019

St. Paul police give an update on a fatal shooting on Sept. 7, 2019.

When they arrived, officers found evidence of a shooting, but learned the man was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital at the same time as the victim.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made yet. Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 651-266-5650.