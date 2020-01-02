St. Paul Police Chief calls for movement to remove slavery from Minnesota Constitution

article

Like many, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell made a New Year’s Resolution this week. But unlike yours, his is a Minnesota State constitutional amendment.

In a Facebook post New Year’s Eve, Axtell expressed his displeasure with a clause in article 1, section 2 of the Minnesota State Constitution that still permits slavery “as punishment for a crime of which the party has been convicted.”

Axtell noted that it has been 162 years since Minnesota banned slavery, but that the exception still exists.

“Slavery is not a Minnesota value. Words matter. That’s why I’m making it my 2020 resolution to raise awareness of this clause to ignite a movement among people who care about doing what’s right – a movement to champion an amendment removing slavery from the Minnesota State Constitution,” Axtell said in the Facebook post.

He went on to celebrate the Constitution, but said it needs to stand for Minnesota values, including, “equity, freedom and respect for all people.”

“It’s time we amend our constitution to make that clear,” he said.