Man shot outside St. Paul bar dies nearly a month later: Police

A man shot in October during a robbery outside a St. Paul bar died on Tuesday. Before his death, Oscar Covington told police he believed he was set up after the bartender saw he was carrying a large amount of cash.

St. Paul police said in a press release on Nov. 26 that 42-year-old Covington succumbed to his injuries sustained during an Oct. 30 shooting. Two people have been charged in the case, and the incident remains under investigation.

What we know

On Oct. 30, officers responded to a reported shooting near a bar on the 800 block of Rice Street and found Covington outside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Covington told authorities an unknown man had tried to rob him before being shot, and he was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Days later, the man’s wife told investigators his condition had worsened. Covington was ultimately taken off of life support and died at the hospital on Nov. 26, according to the complaint.

Court records allege multiple people were involved in the incident, and in an update on Tuesday, police say investigators are working with the Rasmey County Attorney’s Office about filing additional charges.

So far, two people are facing charges in this incident. Edward G. Robinson was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of first-degree riot resulting in death, while Erica Hampton is facing a charge of aiding an offender.

The allegations

Covington told police at the time of the attack he had around $4,500 on him. The criminal complaint said he believes the bartender, Hampton, saw the cash as he was paying for his drinks, which he claimed she was over pouring.

After leaving the bar, he was approached outside and ultimately attacked by several people. Investigators said surveillance video shows Robinson was among those physically assaulting him, according to court records.

During the investigation, authorities analyzed Robinson’s phone, which was recovered at the scene. Charges allege Robinson and Hampton talked on the phone approximately 15 minutes after Covington arrived at the bar and purchased a drink with cash.

Furthermore, police said phone records appear to show Hampton tipping off her son, whom she shared with Robinson, minutes before Covington left the bar.

The complaint states that while the 24-year-old son wasn’t involved in the altercation, he allegedly pulled items from Covington’s pocket and picked up the money that fell on the ground.

The charging document said Hampton denied calling anyone about Covington having money or having anything to do with the incident.

Hampton’s son has not officially been charged as of Wednesday morning.

What's next?

A judge set Robinson's bail at $1 million and Hampton's at $500,000, according to court records.

They remain in custody at Ramsey County Jail and are scheduled to appear in court in December.