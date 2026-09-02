St. Paul minimum wage rates for 2027 announced

The Brief St. Paul is updating its minimum wage rates for 2027, with changes taking effect Jan. 1 and July 1. Rates vary based on business size, ranging from $14.25 to $17.02 per hour starting Jan. 1. A local dog daycare was recently ordered to pay more than $40,000 in restitution to employees for wage violations.



The City of St. Paul has announced updated minimum wage rates for 2027, with two separate effective dates and pay scales that vary depending on how many people a business employs.

New rates kicking in

What we know:

St. Paul adjusts its minimum wage annually for inflation, and the new rates reflect that commitment to keeping workers' pay in step with rising costs.

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, the minimum wage hourly rate will be:

$17.02 for large and macro businesses with 101 or more employees

$16.37 for small businesses with six to 100 employees

$14.25 for micro businesses with five employees or fewer

Then, starting July 1, 2027, the rates will shift again:

$17.02 for large and macro businesses with 101 or more employees

$17.02 for small businesses with six to 100 employees

$15.00 for micro businesses with five employees or fewer

When it comes to determining business size, employers must count all employees — including full-time, part-time, jointly employed, temporary and remote workers.

The backstory:

St. Paul's minimum wage ordinance was unanimously approved by the City Council on Nov. 14, 2018, establishing wage rates based on business size.

City enforcement in action

What they're saying:

St. Paul's minimum wage requirements are part of the city's broader labor standards protections. The Department of Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity investigates alleged violations and takes enforcement action when employers fall short.

In a recent case, the department found that St. Paws LLC, a former St. Paul dog daycare and boarding facility, violated the city's minimum wage and earned sick and safe time rules. The investigation found that 58 employees were denied required sick and safe time rights and eight employees were paid below the required minimum wage rate. On Aug. 12, 2026, the St. Paul City Council ordered St. Paws LLC to pay $40,201.23 in restitution to 61 employees, which includes back pay and damages.