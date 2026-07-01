St. Paul minimum wage increases to $16.37 for small businesses, $14.25 for microbusinesses

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The Brief The minimum wage in St. Paul increased for small and microbusinesses on July 1. Small businesses must pay employees at least $16.37 per hour and micro businesses must pay at least $14.25 per hour. A small business is defined as having between six and 100 employees, while a micro business is defined as having five employees or fewer.



Minimum wage rates in St. Paul increased on July 1 for small and micro businesses.

St. Paul minimum wage increases

By the numbers:

The increases in minimum wage went into effect on July 1, with small businesses required to pay employees at least $16.37 per hour and micro businesses required to pay at least $14.25 per hour.

A small business is defined as having between six and 100 employees, while a micro business is defined as having five employees or fewer.

The minimum wage for large and macro businesses, defined as having 101 employees or more, remains unchanged at $16.37 per hour.

City officials add that youth workers, defined as between the ages of 14-17 years old, must also be paid $13.95 per hour for the first 90 days following their hiring date, after which the employees must be paid the applicable minimum wage based on the business size.

Employees must also be counted whether they are full-time, part-time, jointly with another employer, working temporarily or remote.

The backstory:

The Saint Paul City Council unanimously approved the city’s minimum wage ordinance in November 2018.

The law sets minimum pay rates based on the size of the business and is updated annually.

Employers must also display updated workplace posters and follow the city’s wage schedules.

Details can be found here.