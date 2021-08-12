St. Paul Mayor Carter proposes 6.9% property tax levy for 2022 budget

On Thursday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced his 2022 city budget proposal.

The $713 million deal includes a 6.9% property tax levy. Mayor Carter says it would amount to about $10.58 a month for a median value home.

Thirty-two percent of the budget will go to the police department. The proposal will allow police to more easily fill vacant positions. It would also establish an Office of Neighborhood Safety that will work on violence prevention.

"The office will support the creation of a permanent commission, which will engage community residents, local stakeholders and public safety representatives to inform ongoing strategy development, as well as directing resources to impacted communities," said Carter.

Mayor Carter also laid out a vision for distributing American Rescue Plan funds over the next several years with investments going to neighborhood safety, housing, and jobs.