St. Paul leader set to propose gun law they can't enforce

The Brief The City of St. Paul will be introducing a gun violence prevention ordinance on Oct. 22. This comes after a group of Twin Cities mayors held a press conference in which they stated a commitment to "coordinated action against gun violence." Minnesota state law prevents cities from putting firearm regulations in effect, like an assault weapon ban. City gun laws have to match state gun laws.



The City of St. Paul is planning to introduce a gun violence prevention ordinance next week, one that state law prevents them from enforcing.

Gun violence prevention ordinance in St. Paul

What we know:

On Thursday, the City of St. Paul shared language of a gun violence prevention ordinance that will be introduced on Oct. 22 at a city council meeting.

The ordinance will seek to ban public possession of assault weapons, large-capacity magazines and binary triggers within St. Paul. Ghost guns would also be prohibited, requiring all guns to have serial numbers.

The city is also looking to restrict firearms in "sensitive public places," like parks, libraries, recreation centers and city buildings. Additionally, the ordinance would include requirements of signage at public spaces informing of the gun restriction and "encourage compliance."

Finally, the ordinance would define "enforcement authority and penalties—to take effect only if the state repeals or amends preemption law."

The ordinance would exempt active-duty law enforcement and military personnel, licensed federal firearms curators, and transporting firearms through the city. If firearms are being transported through the city, they have to follow St. Paul's safe storage ordinance.

What's next:

The St. Paul City Council will have a public hearing regarding the ordinance on Nov. 5.

The other side:

This comes after a press conference on Oct. 14 with the mayors of Minneapolis, Bloomington, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Eden Prairie, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Mounds View, Richfield, Rochester, Shoreview, Saint Louis Park, Stillwater, and West St. Paul, all of which said they are set to introduce similar ordinances.

"So what I think we're here today to say is we are tired of excuses for inaction. We're tired of covering up for it for simple things that we all, that actually the vast majority of people who live outside of this building all agree on. And we have to be willing to take action. And what we're saying is, as mayors, we're not even going to sit anymore and hope that somebody else takes action. We're going to do something," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said at the Oct. 14 press conference.

City gun control laws prohibited by state law

Dig deeper:

St. Paul and other city leaders are asking state lawmakers to lift the ban on cities making their own gun control laws.

Currently, Minnesota state law prevents cities from putting in effect firearm regulation, outside of barring firearms from being fired in the city or putting in place laws that match state bans.

What they're saying:

"Our children, our families, and our Governor are calling Minnesota to action on assault weapons," said Carter. "If the legislature is unable to do something different, local leaders will."

"Gun violence is a crisis that demands action at every level," said St. Paul City Council President Rebecca Noecker. "Saint Paul has taken meaningful steps to protect our community, from safe storage requirements to public awareness campaigns. This ordinance builds on that foundation by addressing high-risk weapons in public spaces and strengthening the protections that our residents rely on every day. While we hope the state will act, we in Saint Paul are committed to doing everything within our power to prevent gun violence."

Effort towards more gun control laws in MN

Local perspective:

Gov. Tim Walz has met with legislative leaders on both sides to try to reach common ground on possible gun control laws in the state. But there is still no agreement on the gun control special session he expects to call.

Democrats want to ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Republicans want to boost security at schools and increase mental health treatments.

The backstory:

The calls for stricter gun control laws in the state come after two students were killed, and 29 others were injured in the Annunciation school shooting in Minneapolis on Aug. 27.