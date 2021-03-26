St. Paul joins project to track plastic pollution in Mississippi River

The City of St. Paul is joining an initiative with cities along the Mississippi River to monitor the amount of plastic pollution in the river with a phone app.

St. Paul, St. Louis, Missouri and Baton Rouge, Louisiana will conduct the pilot phase of the Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative from April 1-25.

Community members can use the Marine Debris Tracker app to submit data under the tab for Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI). The app is available for download for iPhone and Android.

The data will be analyzed to gain a better understanding of the current state of plastic pollution in the Mississippi River.

"As the capital city in the headwater state of the Mississippi River, we have a responsibility to send clean water to the rest of the country and beyond," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter in a press release. "Through the MRCTI Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative, our community can engage in supporting thriving neighborhoods, parks, and waterways while contributing to a national, river-wide initiative."

People can collect data on their own or through organized outings. St. Paul will be hosting its annual Citywide Spring Cleanup on April 24.

