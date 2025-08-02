One person displaced in St. Paul house fire, no injuries

article

Authorities say one person has been displaced and nobody was hurt after a house fire in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The St. Paul Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 2 a.m,. on the 500 block of Balir Avenue. When crews arrived, they observed a small fire on the exterior stairs of the home that had started about four hours earlier. The fire extended from the exterior into the attic.

Officials say nobody was hurt. One person has been displaced.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.