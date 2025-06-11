St. Paul hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with critical injuries

article

The Brief St. Paul police said a driver rear-ended a car, fled the scene, then struck a pedestrian just blocks away on Tuesday night. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized in critical condition. The car was found abandoned and police are working to identify the driver.



St. Paul police are looking for the suspected driver of a double hit-and-run who crashed into a vehicle before striking a pedestrian just blocks away.

Double hit-and-run

What we know:

At around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a reported hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured on Phalen Boulevard near Johnson Parkway.

At the scene, officers found a woman receiving life-saving measures from a passenger of another vehicle. She was transported to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and remains in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers learned the suspected driver was involved in another hit-and-run shortly before at the intersection of Johnson Parkway and 7th Street.

According to police, the driver of a Nissan Sentra rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection and fled the scene. The driver that was hit followed the Nissan Sentra to the area of Phalen Boulevard and Johnson Parkway, when the Nissan driver reportedly hit the pedestrian and fled.

The driver of the damaged vehicle called 911 while their passenger helped the pedestrian.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and searched for the suspected driver, but they were unable to locate them. The vehicle was found abandoned at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Phalen Boulevard.

What we don't know:

Police are working to identify the driver. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the hit-and-runs were not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.