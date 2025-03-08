St. Paul apartment fire that killed woman could have been intentionally set

The Brief A woman has died after suffering severe burns after her apartment caught fire on Feb. 24. Fire officials believe the blaze was intentionally set as several smoke detectors were removed or had missing batteries. This is St. Paul fourth fire fatality in 2025.



A St. Paul woman has died after an apartment fire which officials believe to have been intentionally set.

Fatal St. Paul fire believed to be intentionally set

What we know:

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at an apartment building on Mount Curve Boulevard.

At the scene, fire crews had to force their way into a locked apartment unit. They then encountered heavy smoke and activated fire sprinklers.

Inside the apartment unit, crews also found a woman with serious burns, who was sent to the hospital.

Fire officials announced March 8 that the woman had died from her injuries.

Authorities believe, after initial investigation, that the fire was intentionally set. Multiple smoke detectors inside the apartment unit were either removed or had missing batteries.

What we don't know:

Authorities say they are still working to determine the official cause of the fire.

By the numbers:

This is St. Paul's fourth fire fatality in 2025. On average, the city has three fire deaths annually. In 2024, the city had nine fire fatalities, the most in 30 years.