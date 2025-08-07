St. Paul shooting leaves 1 dead near Midway
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting along University Avenue has left one person dead near the Midway Marketplace in St. Paul.
St. Paul shooting
What we know:
In an online post, St. Paul police said they were investigating a deadly shooting in the area of University and Snelling avenues.
A photo shared by the St. Paul Police Department of the shooting scene. (St. Paul police / Supplied)
What we don't know:
The exact circumstances of the shooting are unknown. Police say they will hold a news conference on the shooting later this morning.
The Source: This story uses information provided by the St. Paul Police Department.