St. Paul shooting leaves 1 dead near Midway

A shooting along University Avenue has left one person dead near the Midway Marketplace in St. Paul.

St. Paul shooting

What we know:

In an online post, St. Paul police said they were investigating a deadly shooting in the area of University and Snelling avenues.

A photo shared by the St. Paul Police Department of the shooting scene. (St. Paul police / Supplied)

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the shooting are unknown. Police say they will hold a news conference on the shooting later this morning.

