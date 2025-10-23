St. Paul elections 2025: What's on your ballot

Elections are coming up in St. Paul, here's a look at what will be on your ballot, including the mayoral race and a ballot question.

St. Paul mayoral race

Who's on the ballot?:

Five people are running for mayor in the upcoming elections. For more information on each candidate, click here.

The list of candidates includes:

Melvin Carter (DFL/incumbent)

Kaohly Vang Her (DFL House Representative)

Yan Chen

Adam Dullinger

Mike Hilborn

The winner of the mayoral election will serve a three-year term instead of four. St. Paul opted to have its elections during even-numbered years starting in 2028, to align with municipal elections.

St. Paul ballot question

City ballot question No. 1, the Administrative Citations initiative, would give the city authority to issue civil fines for violations instead of only relying on criminal citations.

The initiative received a 7-0 vote from the St. Paul City Council in late 2024, with the support of Mayor Carter. With this initiative, city leaders are aiming to create a more balanced system and avoid overcriminalization.

If you are in support of this initiative, vote "yes" and if you aren't, vote "no."

READ MORE: St. Paul leaders urge residents to vote ‘yes’ on civil fines ballot question

Where to vote

What's next:

Early voting can be done in person until Nov. 3.

Election day is Nov. 4. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find your polling place, click here.