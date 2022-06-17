Expand / Collapse search
St. Paul construction site collapse: 2 workers presumed dead

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:35PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Two presumed dead after trench collapse

Two are presumed dead at a construction site in St. Paul after a trench collapsed. Authorities remain onsite and continue an active rescue investigation.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two construction workers in St. Paul are presumed dead after a trench collapsed at a construction site Friday, according to authorities. 

Authorities responded to the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard in the Highland Park area of St. Paul just before 3 p.m. on Friday. Two people were trapped after a trench collapsed, with first responders working to extricate some of the dirt and soil that filled in the trench. 

St. Paul trench collapse: First responders search for trapped workers

SkyFOX 9 was above a construction site in St. Paul, where first responders were working to locate two trapped workers. They are presumed dead.

St. Paul assistant fire chief Matt Simpson told FOX 9 that too much time has elapsed to rescue the individuals, and it's now a recovery effort. 

"Due to the amount of time that elapsed with getting the trench safe and secure so that we could enter, have crews enter, and not have any further collapse or injury – and trauma to the responders – this has unfortunately moved to recovery at this point. There are two individuals that have perished in this accident, unfortunately," Simpson said. "Due to the size of the boulders and the amount of soil that was in the trench, that would likely have caused significant trauma injuries as well as asphyxia."

A person on the scene tried to get into the trench initially but then realized it wasn't an effort he could complete, so he jumped out of the hole and called 911, Simpson said. 

St. Paul construction collapse: It's now a recovery effort, officials say

Two workers are presumed dead after a trench collapse at a construction site in St. Paul on Friday. Matt Simpson, assistant St. Paul fire chief, said this is a recovery effort.

It appears the two buried in the trench were working on a drain at the construction site, Simpson said. City documents show construction on an apartment building on Mount Curve Boulevard has been ongoing. 

Authorities haven't provided any information on the people in the collapsed trench. 

Rescue teams remained active Friday evening. 

This is a developing story check back for updates. 